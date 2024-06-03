India achieves world record voter turnout in Lok Sabha elections

The electoral process involved an extensive operation, with over 68,000 monitoring teams and 1.5 crore polling and security personnel ensuring a smooth voting experience. Despite the scale of the elections, there were no major incidents of violence reported.
The authorities seized a noteworthy Rs 10,000 crore, marking a substantial increase from Rs 3,477 crore confiscated in 2019. This prevented vote buying and corruption during the elections. Moreover, around 90% of the 495 complaints related to Model Code of Conduct violations were effectively addressed.
As the nation gears up for the vote counting process on 4 June 2024, stringent security measures have been put in place, including three-layer security, continuous CCTV surveillance, and micro observers stationed at each counting table.
