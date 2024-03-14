IntellectAI's Wealth Qube wins 'Best WealthTech Solution - Overall'

At Global Private Banker Awards

IntellectAI, the WealthTech and Insurtech of Intellect Design Arena driven by advanced AI-led solutions, has been chosen as the winner in the 'Best WealthTech Solution - Overall' category at the Global Private Banker Awards. This recognition is a testament to the innovative prowess and customer-centric approach embodied by IntellectAI's flagship wealth management solution, Wealth Qube.

Wealth Qube is driven by eMACH.ai architecture (Microservices based, API first, Cloud-ready and Headless powered by Artificial intelligence), making it a cutting-edge solution that facilitates quick and easy adoption of wealth management functionalities. The platform is highlighted for its AI-driven tools, which are structured around the pillars of hyper-personalisation, hyper-automation, and modern customer experience, setting a new standard in the wealth management domain.

Insights from the award entries revealed the significant strides technology companies are making in developing superior platforms and systems. These advancements enable private banks and family offices to achieve operational efficiencies, streamlined execution, and the customisation needed to cater to diverse investment mandates. Wealth Qube, with its advanced AI and data capabilities, is at the forefront of these innovations, revolutionising how wealth management services are delivered and experienced.

