Board of Easy Trip Planners approves investment in Rollins International and Pflege Home Healthcare

At meeting held on 17 September 2024 The board of Easy Trip Planners at its meeting held on 17 September 2024 has approved execution of definitive agreement(s) in connection with the proposed investment of 30% in the aggregate post money paid-up equity share capital of Rollins International (Rollins) for a value of Rs 60 crore by subscribing to the new equity shares of Rollins for which the subscription amount will be paid by the Company to Rollins by way of equity share swap, i.e., issuance of its own fully paid-up equity shares on preferential basis. The board has also approved execution of definitive agreement(s) in connection with the proposed investment of 49% in the aggregate post money paid-up share capital of Pflege Home Healthcare (Pflege) for an aggregate value of Rs 30 crore partly:

a) by purchasing certain shares from the selling shareholder(s) of Pflege for an aggregate purchase consideration of Rs 20 crore, and

b) by subscribing to the new shares of Pflege for an aggregate subscription amount of Rs 10 crore,

for which the purchase consideration will be paid by the Company to the selling shareholder(s) and subscription amount will be paid by the Company to Pflege, both by way of equity share swap, i.e., issuance of its own fully paid-up equity shares on preferential basis.

