Volumes jump at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Blue Dart Express Ltd saw volume of 9.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 130.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7188 shares
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 September 2024.
Blue Dart Express Ltd saw volume of 9.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 130.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7188 shares. The stock increased 11.63% to Rs.9,188.00. Volumes stood at 3960 shares in the last session.
 
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 93.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 41.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.28 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.05% to Rs.368.50. Volumes stood at 1.02 lakh shares in the last session.
Indraprastha Gas Ltd recorded volume of 144.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.71 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.13% to Rs.551.75. Volumes stood at 30.37 lakh shares in the last session.
Mahanagar Gas Ltd saw volume of 43.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.12 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.37% to Rs.1,901.00. Volumes stood at 1.48 lakh shares in the last session.
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd saw volume of 11.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.27% to Rs.884.00. Volumes stood at 56635 shares in the last session.
First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

