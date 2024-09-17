Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Geojit Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Geojit Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Vimta Labs Ltd, Ruchira Papers Ltd and Sportking India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 September 2024.
Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Vimta Labs Ltd, Ruchira Papers Ltd and Sportking India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 September 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Geojit Financial Services Ltd crashed 8.86% to Rs 154.25 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.58 lakh shares in the past one month.
 
Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 8.24% to Rs 81.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56506 shares in the past one month.
Vimta Labs Ltd lost 8.03% to Rs 590. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7984 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14057 shares in the past one month.
Ruchira Papers Ltd slipped 7.47% to Rs 139.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40528 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16318 shares in the past one month.
Sportking India Ltd shed 6.71% to Rs 123.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43360 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14472 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

With the launch of the ~10,900 crore PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) and the ~3,435.33 crore PM-eBus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) scheme, the industry is optimistic that these initiatives will sign

JBM secures $100 million funding from ADB, AIIB to expand e-bus operations

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

EU chief Von der Leyen to unveil her new team after long and bumpy road

bse sensex nifty stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty near record highs; Hero Moto, Bajaj Auto, Airtel lead

Atishi Marlena, Atishi

Sad that Kejriwal is resigning, will work to bring him back: Atishi Marlena

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series

Samsung begins pre-reserve for upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon