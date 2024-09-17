Geojit Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Vimta Labs Ltd, Ruchira Papers Ltd and Sportking India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 September 2024. Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Vimta Labs Ltd, Ruchira Papers Ltd and Sportking India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Geojit Financial Services Ltd crashed 8.86% to Rs 154.25 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 8.24% to Rs 81.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56506 shares in the past one month.

Vimta Labs Ltd lost 8.03% to Rs 590. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7984 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14057 shares in the past one month.

Ruchira Papers Ltd slipped 7.47% to Rs 139.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40528 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16318 shares in the past one month.

Sportking India Ltd shed 6.71% to Rs 123.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43360 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14472 shares in the past one month.

