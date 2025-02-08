Business Standard

Board of Finkurve Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 17.70 cr

Board of Finkurve Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 17.70 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 07 February 2025

The Board of Finkurve Financial Services at its meeting held on 07 February 2025 has approved the allotment 1,770 NCDs having a Face value of Rs. 1,00,000/- each and issue price of Rs. 1,01,676.71 that is including accrued interest from the Deemed Date of First allotment i.e. 18 December 2024 of Rs. 1676.71 each carrying a coupon rate of 12% per annum on Private Placement Basis.

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

