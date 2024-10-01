Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Godrej Properties approves fund raising up to Rs 6,000 cr

Board of Godrej Properties approves fund raising up to Rs 6,000 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 01 October 2024

The Board of Godrej Properties at its meeting held on 01 October 2024 has approved raising of funds for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 6,000 crore by way of issuance of equity shares, fully convertible debentures, partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures (with or without warrants), preference shares convertible into equity shares, eligible securities and/or any other security convertible into equity shares or any combination thereof, in one or more tranches through public and/or private offerings including qualified institutions placement, rights issue, further public offer or any other mode.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

Pentagon chief warns Iran of 'serious consequences' if it attacks Israel

flight

Airline stocks IndiGo, SpiceJet gain after govt slashes ATF rates

vote, election, voting, J&K Election, Polls, Jammu Election

J-K Assembly elections: Over 28% polling recorded till 11 am in third phase

Stock Market, Market

Angel One share up 7% as co revises brokerage charges; check new rates here

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100pts at 84,400, Nifty above 25,800; Pharma, health, FMCG drag

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon