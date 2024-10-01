Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V-Mart Retail Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

V-Mart Retail Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

BASF India Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd and Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 October 2024.

V-Mart Retail Ltd soared 10.49% to Rs 4450.1 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1500 shares in the past one month.

 

BASF India Ltd spiked 7.69% to Rs 7951.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2148 shares in the past one month.

Orient Cement Ltd surged 7.18% to Rs 311.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Blue Dart Express Ltd gained 6.62% to Rs 8739.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7249 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2603 shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd advanced 5.99% to Rs 2011.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16540 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20447 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

