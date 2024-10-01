Business Standard
SC stays defamation case against Kejriwal, Delhi CM Atishi

Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
The Supreme Court has issued a stay on the proceedings of a criminal defamation case against Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Arvind Kejriwal. The case, which has been a point of contention between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stems from allegations made by AAP leaders regarding voter list manipulations.

The defamation suit was initially filed by Delhi BJP leader Rajiv Babbar in response to claims made by AAP leaders. The allegations in question suggested that names of approximately 30 lakh voters, purportedly belonging to a specific community, had been deliberately removed from the electoral rolls.

 

Yesterday, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti intervened in the matter, ordering a halt to the ongoing proceedings in the trial court. This move comes after Atishi and Kejriwal challenged a previous Delhi High Court order that had refused to quash the case.

The Delhi High Court, in its earlier decision, had stated that the alleged remarks by the AAP leaders appeared to have, at first glance, damaged the reputation of the BJP. This determination led to the continuation of the case, prompting the AAP leaders to seek relief from the apex court.

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

