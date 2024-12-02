Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Greaves Electric Mobility approves IPO of equity shares

Board of Greaves Electric Mobility approves IPO of equity shares

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

At meeting held on 01 December 2024

The Board of Greaves Electric Mobility (GEML), a material subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, at its meeting held on 01 December 2024 has approved an initial public offering (IPO) of the equity shares of GEML (equity shares). The IPO will be undertaken by way of fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale of equity shares by certain existing and eligible shareholders, subject to market conditions, receipt of applicable approvals, regulatory clearances and other considerations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

