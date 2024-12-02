Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eicher Motors records 2% growth in Nov sales volumes

Eicher Motors records 2% growth in Nov sales volumes

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Eicher Motors sold 82,257 units in month of November 2024 compared to 80,251 units in November 2023, recording a growth of 2%.

Total sales include international business of 10,021 units in November 2024 compared to 5,114 units in November 2023, higher by 96%.

The company recorded 84% YoY growth in sales of motorcycles with engine capacity exceeding 350cc at 10,996 units while its saw a 4% YoY decline in sales of models with engine capacity up to 350cc at 71,261 units.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Delhi air pollution, Delhi AQI,

Delhi's air quality records 'poor' for second consecutive day with 273 AQI

Sunteck Realty

Sunteck Realty Shines with 4-Star GRESB Rating, Elevating Standards in Sustainable Development

Cyclone Dana, Cyclone, Dana

LIVE news updates: Schools shut in several Tamil Nadu districts amid heavy rainfall

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 400 pts to 79,400; Nifty at 24,000; Oil, Financials drag

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul

India vs PM XI: Five takeaways for India from two-day tour game at Canberra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon