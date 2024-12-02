Eicher Motors records 2% growth in Nov sales volumes

Eicher Motors sold 82,257 units in month of November 2024 compared to 80,251 units in November 2023, recording a growth of 2%.
Total sales include international business of 10,021 units in November 2024 compared to 5,114 units in November 2023, higher by 96%.
The company recorded 84% YoY growth in sales of motorcycles with engine capacity exceeding 350cc at 10,996 units while its saw a 4% YoY decline in sales of models with engine capacity up to 350cc at 71,261 units.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content