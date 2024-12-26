Business Standard

Board of Gujarat Fluorochemicals approves purchase of up to 350 MW from Flurry Wind Energy

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 26 December 2024

The Board of Gujarat Fluorochemicals at its meeting held on 26 December 2024 has approved to purchase power up to 350 MW from Flurry Wind Energy through a Power purchase agreement, at the rate of Rs. 4/- per unit with the transaction value based on the number of units generated and commercial operation date. The said power will be utilised to meet the power requirements of any of the plants of the Company.

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

