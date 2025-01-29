Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Hazoor Multi Projects approves foray into renewable energy biz

Board of Hazoor Multi Projects approves foray into renewable energy biz

Image

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Also approves fund raising up to Rs 383.78 cr through preferential issue

The Board of Hazoor Multi Projects at its meeting held on 28 January 2025 has approved the alteration in object clause of the Memorandum of Association to include new business activity of renewable energy.

Further, to fund the expansion of the new business, the board approved the issuance of 7,0033,000 convertible warrants having face value of Re 1 in one or more tranches, to strategic investors classified under the non-promoter public category on preferential basis, payable in cash for an aggregate amount of Rs 383.78 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajaj Auto gains as PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 2,108 crore in Q3 FY25

Bajaj Auto gains as PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 2,108 crore in Q3 FY25

Colgate's Q3 PAT slides 2% YoY to Rs 323 crore in FY25

Colgate's Q3 PAT slides 2% YoY to Rs 323 crore in FY25

Barometers edge higher; breadth strong

Barometers edge higher; breadth strong

Stock Alert: Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, JSW Energy, OneSource Specialty Pharma

Stock Alert: Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, JSW Energy, OneSource Specialty Pharma

OneSource Specialty Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 68.85 crore in the December 2024 quarter

OneSource Specialty Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 68.85 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon