Stock Alert: Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, JSW Energy, OneSource Specialty Pharma

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Earnings Today:

Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Adani Power, Ambuja Cements, ACME Solar Holdings, ASK Automotive, Blue Dart Express, Blue Star, Brigade Enterprises, Computer Age Management Services, CarTrade Tech, Chalet Hotels, Deepak Fertilisers, Indian Bank, JK Paper, Jindal Stainless, KPIT Technologies, Olectra Greentech, Hitachi Energy India, Quess Corp, Raymond, Samhi Hotels, SRF, TeamLease Services, Voltas, and Allied Blenders and Distillers will declare their quarterly earnings later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Bajaj Auto's consolidated standalone net profit rose 3% to Rs 2,109 crore on 5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 13,142 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

 

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services standalone net profit jumped 63% to Rs 899 crore on 19% increase in total income to Rs 4144 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

JSW Energy's consolidated net profit declined 32.2% to Rs 157.5 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 232.2 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue fell 5.6% YoY to Rs 2,400 crore during the quarter.

OneSource Specialty Pharma has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its BLD facility in Bangalore. The inspection of the facility was conducted from 14- 22 November 2024.

IDFC First Banks board approved the appointment of Nitin Chauhan as the Chief Information Security Officer of the bank, effective 28 January 2025.

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

