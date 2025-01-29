Business Standard

Bajaj Auto gains as PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 2,108 crore in Q3 FY25

Bajaj Auto gains as PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 2,108 crore in Q3 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Bajaj Auto gained 3.53% after the auto major's standalone net profit increased 3.27% to Rs 2,108.73 crore on 5.72% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 12,806.85 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The revenue growth was underpinned by the highest ever festive retail volumes in domestic, although billed volumes were recalibrated to normalize channel inventory that was built up between the previous quarter.

Profit before tax was at Rs 2,801.45 crore in Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 4.69% from Rs 2,675.76 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA rose 6.21% year-on-year to Rs 2,581 crore for the quarter ending 31 December 2024. EBITDA margin remained steady at 20.2% in Q3 FY25, up +10 bps YoY as favorable USD/INR realization and dynamic P&L management based essentially on judicious pricing and cost efficiencies offset the significant investments being made behind strategic priorities.

 

Domestic volumes declined 9% to 7,07,105 units as compared with 7,78,281 units sold in the corresponding quarter last year.

Export volumes jumped 22.39% to 5,17,367 units as compared with 4,22,716 units sold in the corresponding quarter last year.

Commercial vehicles continue to demonstrate strong performance, with sustained growth and a solid competitive edge. Quarterly retail sales reached their highest-ever levels.

In the electric three-wheeler segment, volumes surged fivefold year-on-year (YoY), with market share expanding to a new quarterly high, marking a threefold increase YoY. This growth was supported by an expanded network, which grew from 600 to over 850 touchpoints, reinforcing the companys steady progress toward leadership in this segment.

Chetak maintained strong momentum and steadily gained customer preference, with volumes growing approximately 2.5 times year-on-year (YoY). The exit market share reached 25%, reflecting an increase of 1,100 basis points (bps).

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc. and parts thereof.

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

