Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical to consider fund raising

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
On 20 March 2024
The Board of Himadri Speciality Chemical will meet on 20 March 2024 to consider proposal for issuance of equity shares by way of preferential allotment and proposal for raising funds by way of issuance of equity shares / preference shares / bonds / debentures / warrants or any other eligible securities through permissible modes, including but not limited to Preferential Issue, Private Placement, Qualified Institutions Placement or any equivalent capital raising mode or combination of methods as may be permitted under the applicable laws, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company.
First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

