Adani Green Energy Ltd Spikes 2.49%

Adani Green Energy Ltd rose 2.49% today to trade at Rs 1940.4. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 0.53% to quote at 5289.46. The index is down 1.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, KPI Green Energy Ltd increased 1.94% and NHPC Ltd added 1.78% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 84.8 % over last one year compared to the 26.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 4.73% over last one month compared to 1.19% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.48% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7216 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2016 on 27 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 715 on 15 Mar 2023.

