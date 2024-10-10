Business Standard
Board of IFGL Refractories approves setting up greenfield facility in JV

Board of IFGL Refractories approves setting up greenfield facility in JV

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

At meeting held on 10 October 2024

The Board of IFGL Refractories at its meeting held on 10 October 2024 has resolved that the Company do enter a Joint Venture Agreement in agreed form with Marvels International Group Co of Seychelles and Marvel Refractories (Anshan) Company of P R China to set up a Joint Venture Company in India with limited liability for setting up green field facility at capital outlay of about Rs 300 crore for manufacture in India of below mentioned products used in Cement, Glass, Non-Ferrous and Gasification Industries.

a) Basic Fired Magnesite Spinel Bricks
b) Basic Fired Magnesite Bricks
c) Fired Magnesia Chrome Bricks

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

