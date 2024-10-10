Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CARE Ratings reaffirms 'AA+' rating of Vinati Organics with 'stable' outlook

CARE Ratings reaffirms 'AA+' rating of Vinati Organics with 'stable' outlook

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Vinati Organics said that the credit rating agency CARE Ratings has affirmed the company's long-term rating at 'CARE AA+' with 'stable' outlook.

The agency has also affirmed the companys short-term rating at CARE A1+.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

CARE Ratings stated that the ratings assigned to bank facilities of Vinati Organics (VOL) draw significant comfort from its market leadership in its two key products, 2-acrylamido-2-methylpropane sulfonic acid (ATBS) and isobutyl benzene (IBB) in the global market.

CARE Ratings believes that VOLs competitive advantage in both its product segments is expected to sustain in the medium term, as the manufacturing processes are not easy to replicate, and the same acts as an entry barrier for new entrants.

 

Ratings continue to derive strength from the long-track record and experience of the promoters in the speciality organic chemical industry. VOL continues to benefit from long-term relationship with an established and reputed clientele across geographies. The backward integrated manufacturing process with zero discharge and VOLs cost-efficient operations acts as an entry barrier for new entrants.

Ratings derive strength from the healthy cash flows from operations, the favourable capital structure, strong liquidity, and debt coverage indicators.

More From This Section

Lotus Chocolate hits the floor after Q2 PAT falls 24% sequentially

Lotus Chocolate hits the floor after Q2 PAT falls 24% sequentially

Ashoka Buildcon successfully bids for CIDCO project of Rs 1667.78 cr

Ashoka Buildcon successfully bids for CIDCO project of Rs 1667.78 cr

Suzlon Energy join hands with Jindal Renewables' SPV for 400 MW captive wind power deal

Suzlon Energy join hands with Jindal Renewables' SPV for 400 MW captive wind power deal

Service sector firms expect overall business situation to improve over coming quarters

Service sector firms expect overall business situation to improve over coming quarters

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ratings continue to be tempered by the concentration of its total operating income (TOI) from limited key products and VOLs operating margin susceptible to raw material price and foreign exchange fluctuations.

The credit rating agency said that significantly growing TOI on the back of increased demand from the existing products and effective diversification in product profile while maintaining an operating margin of around 27-30% could lead to a positive rating action.

However, factors like significant debt-funded organic or inorganic expansion undertaken by the company that will adversely impact its capital structure and weakening of its return on capital employed (ROCE) below 15% having an adverse impact on its debt coverage indicators could lead to a negative rating action.

Vinati Organics is one of Indias leading manufacturers and exporters of specialty organic intermediaries, monomers, and polymers. VOL is the worlds largest manufacturer of isobutyl benzene (IBB) and 2-Acrylamido 2-Methylpropane Sulfonic Acid (ATBS).

The scrip shed 0.14% to currently trade at Rs 1989.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani group seeks $1 bn funding from sovereign fund for airport expansion

Bangladesh vs West Indies Women's T20 World Cup

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: BAN-W vs WI-W playing 11, live time, streaming

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 pts, at 81,650, Nifty at 25,000; Health, Pharma, IT decline

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi arrives in Laos to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summits

Hyundai IPO

Hyundai Motor India's mega IPO: Will this be a Diwali bonanza for Seoul?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata Death LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon