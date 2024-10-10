Business Standard
Ashoka Buildcon successfully bids for CIDCO project of Rs 1667.78 cr

Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Ashoka Buildcon has emerged as L1 bidder for a City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) project entailing integrated Infrastructure Development of 20M & above wide Roads, Construction of Various Major & Minor Structures (Viz. Flyover, Minor Bridges, VUPS, PUPS etc.) And Allied Electrical Works (Street Light) in TPS - 10 & TPS - 11 under NAINA Project. The company bid project cost is Rs 1667.78 crore.

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

