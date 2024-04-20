Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Board of India Cements approves sale of its grinding unit to UltraTech Cement

Image

Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
At meeting held on 20 April 2024
The Board of India Cements at its meeting held on 20 April 2024 has approved the sale of its Grinding Unit, with an installed capacity of 1.1 MTPA, at Parli Vaijnath, Beed District, Maharashtra (PGU), to UltraTech Cement (CIN: L26940MH2000PLC128420) (Buyer) for a total consideration of Rs.315 crore (exclusive of taxes and levies). The Company has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with the Buyer in this regard today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon