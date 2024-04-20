Business Standard
Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit rises 183.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales decline 2.05% to Rs 321.18 crore
Net profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers rose 183.45% to Rs 40.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.05% to Rs 321.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 327.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.16% to Rs 179.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 136.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.33% to Rs 1221.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1362.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales321.18327.90 -2 1221.741362.56 -10 OPM %15.906.74 -17.3512.99 - PBDT59.2430.01 97 252.10205.54 23 PBT56.8827.56 106 242.40195.62 24 NP40.4214.26 183 179.37136.76 31
First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

