Bhansali Engineering Polymers consolidated net profit rises 183.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.05% to Rs 321.18 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 31.16% to Rs 179.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 136.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.33% to Rs 1221.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1362.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Bhansali Engineering Polymers rose 183.45% to Rs 40.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.05% to Rs 321.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 327.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.321.18327.901221.741362.5615.906.7417.3512.9959.2430.01252.10205.5456.8827.56242.40195.6240.4214.26179.37136.76