Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Jai Corp approves closure of non material subsidiary - Jaicorp Welfare

Board of Jai Corp approves closure of non material subsidiary - Jaicorp Welfare

Image

Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

At board meeting held on 22 November 2025

The board of Jai Corp at its meeting held on 22 November 2025 has approved closure and liquidation of an un-listed, non-material wholly-owned subsidiary, Jaicorp Welfare as that company is not carrying on any economic activity. Hence, there will be no material impact of the working of the Company and its subsidiaries. This will also help in streamlining the group structure by reducing the number of legal entities, reducing the multiplicity of legal and regulatory compliances required at present and rationalizing the cost by eliminating multiple record keeping and administrative functions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oil India completes capping operations of Kharsang Oil Field Well #76

Oil India completes capping operations of Kharsang Oil Field Well #76

Airfloa Rail Technology forms JV with BBBS, bags Rs 3-cr ICF order

Airfloa Rail Technology forms JV with BBBS, bags Rs 3-cr ICF order

Quality Power Electrical secures Rs 26-cr order from Power Grid

Quality Power Electrical secures Rs 26-cr order from Power Grid

Lupin's Goa facility inspected by U.S. FDA; form-483 issued with seven observations

Lupin's Goa facility inspected by U.S. FDA; form-483 issued with seven observations

Shilpa Medicare's Unit IV completes USFDA inspection

Shilpa Medicare's Unit IV completes USFDA inspection

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon