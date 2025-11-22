Saturday, November 22, 2025 | 01:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Airfloa Rail Technology forms JV with BBBS, bags Rs 3-cr ICF order

Airfloa Rail Technology forms JV with BBBS, bags Rs 3-cr ICF order

Image

Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Airfloa Rail Technology announced a strategic joint venture with Big Bang Boom Solutions (BBBS), a defence technology company specialising in electronic warfare, AI-based autonomous systems, and advanced materials.

Under the JV, Airfloa will hold a 51% stake while BBBS will hold 49%, creating a manufacturing platform for BBBSs current and future defence programmes in India.

The scope includes electronic warfare systems, AI-driven autonomous defence solutions, high-precision components, advanced materials, and defence-grade system integration and testing. The partnership aims to accelerate industrialisation of defence products, strengthen export potential, and tap high-growth sectors such as UAVs and advanced materials.

Separately, Airfloa Rail Technology has secured a domestic order from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, for the supply and installation of wider LHB coach windows (1460 700 mm) with sliding shutters for non-AC coaches.

 

The contract is valued at approximately Rs 2.87 crore, with work slated for completion by 31 October 2026.

The company confirmed the order does not involve related-party transactions, and no promoter or group entity has any interest in the awarding authority.

Airfloa Rail Technology is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of components used in rolling stock for Indian Railways, supplying through railway production units such as the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and other coach factories. The company also undertakes turnkey interior furnishing projects for Indian Railways. In the aerospace and defence sectors, it manufactures intricate, highly engineered, and critical components. Along with Indian Railways, the company also serves other railway factories and global rolling stock OEMs.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 192.39 crore and net profit of Rs 25.56 crore for the year ended 31 March 2025.

Shares of Airfloa Rail Technology fell 1.17% to settle at Rs 377 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

