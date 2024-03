At meeting held on 20 March 2024

The Board of Jyoti Structures at its meeting held on 20 March 2024 has approved rights issue of equity shares in ratio of 6 equity shares for every 37 equity shares held by the shareholders as on the record date. The issue opens on 28 March 2024 and closes on 16 April 2024.