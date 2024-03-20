Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Matrimony.com re-appoints Murugavel Janakiraman as MD

Image

Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 8:50 AM IST
Matrimony.com said that its board has approved the re-appointment of Murugavel Janakiraman as managing director of the company for a period from 1st April 2024 to 31st March 2026.
Murugavel Janakiraman holds a bachelors degree in science and a master's degree in computer applications from the University of Madras.
He started his career at Chennai-based Nucleus Software and moved to Singapore for a brief stint. He worked as a consultant in the US for leading companies on software projects and acquired valuable insights on internet technologies.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Matrimony.com provides both matchmaking and marriage related services through websites, mobile sites and mobile apps.
The companys consolidated net profit fell 4.2% to Rs 11.11 crore in Q3FY24 as compared with Rs 11.60 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 6.2% YoY to Rs 117.26 crore in Q3 FY24.
The scrip fell 0.40% to ends at Rs 508 on Tuesday, 19 March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Matrimony.com consolidated net profit declines 4.22% in the December 2023 quarter

Persistent Systems launches AI-powered SASVA platform

Madras Fertilizers reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.69 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Pavitra Vivah's Maharashtra Wedding Festival 2.0: Band, Baaja &amp; Economy Unite to Foster 'Wed in India', Mass Wedding, Matchmakings, and Second Marriages

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd Slides 2.1%

EaseMyTrip.com partners with Zoomcar

INR Slips Back Below 83/$ Mark As SENSEX, NIFTY Tumbles Ahead Of FOMC

Singapore Market ends flat ahead of Fed Meeting Outcome

Hong Kong Market falls 1.24%

China Market falls 0.72%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 8:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon