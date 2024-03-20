Matrimony.com re-appoints Murugavel Janakiraman as MD

Matrimony.com said that its board has approved the re-appointment of Murugavel Janakiraman as managing director of the company for a period from 1st April 2024 to 31st March 2026.

He started his career at Chennai-based Nucleus Software and moved to Singapore for a brief stint. He worked as a consultant in the US for leading companies on software projects and acquired valuable insights on internet technologies.

Matrimony.com provides both matchmaking and marriage related services through websites, mobile sites and mobile apps.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 4.2% to Rs 11.11 crore in Q3FY24 as compared with Rs 11.60 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 6.2% YoY to Rs 117.26 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip fell 0.40% to ends at Rs 508 on Tuesday, 19 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Murugavel Janakiraman holds a bachelors degree in science and a master's degree in computer applications from the University of Madras.