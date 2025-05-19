Monday, May 19, 2025 | 03:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Kaveri Seed Company approves acquisition of balance stake in Aditya Agritech

Board of Kaveri Seed Company approves acquisition of balance stake in Aditya Agritech

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 19 May 2025

The Board of Kaveri Seed Company at its meeting held on 19 May 2025 has approved the acquisition of the remaining 30% equity shares of Aditya Agritech, a Company in which Kaveri Seed-currently holds a 70% stake. Upon completion of this transaction, Kaveri Seed Company will hold 100% ownership, thereby making Aditya Agritech its 100% Wholly Owned Subsidiary

First Published: May 19 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

