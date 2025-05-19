Monday, May 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro speculative net longs climb to 8-month high

Euro speculative net longs climb to 8-month high

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market added net longs, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 84774 contracts in the data reported through May 13, 2025. This was a weekly rise of 9055 net long contracts.

First Published: May 19 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

