Monday, May 19, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R R Financial Consultants reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.81 crore in the March 2025 quarter

R R Financial Consultants reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.81 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales rise 135.70% to Rs 9.31 crore

Net profit of R R Financial Consultants reported to Rs 1.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 135.70% to Rs 9.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 575.68% to Rs 2.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.70% to Rs 26.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9.313.95 136 26.8019.75 36 OPM %30.61-4.30 -16.317.65 - PBDT2.90-0.40 LP 4.000.83 382 PBT2.85-0.44 LP 3.820.66 479 NP1.81-0.56 LP 2.500.37 576

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Devrup Trading consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Devrup Trading consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Geekay Wires standalone net profit declines 25.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Geekay Wires standalone net profit declines 25.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Lehar Footwears standalone net profit rises 313.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Lehar Footwears standalone net profit rises 313.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Delhi Safe Deposit Company standalone net profit rises 452.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Delhi Safe Deposit Company standalone net profit rises 452.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Rama Vision standalone net profit declines 39.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Rama Vision standalone net profit declines 39.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerVodafone idea share dropDelhi weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon