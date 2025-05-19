Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit rises 322.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.02% to Rs 201.25 croreNet profit of Hindustan Media Ventures rose 322.72% to Rs 45.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.02% to Rs 201.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 188.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 681.71% to Rs 77.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.09% to Rs 732.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 704.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales201.25188.05 7 732.89704.09 4 OPM %-0.56-11.38 --4.37-10.63 - PBDT50.274.58 998 101.1419.09 430 PBT45.50-1.97 LP 80.57-7.57 LP NP45.4010.74 323 77.789.95 682
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content