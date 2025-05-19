Monday, May 19, 2025 | 03:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers announces appointment of director

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers announces appointment of director

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers announced that the President of India has appointed Kamleshbhai Shashikantbhai Mirani as Part-Time Non-Official Director (Independent Director) on the Board of the Company for a period of three years. The appointment of Kamleshbhai Shashikantbhai Mirani will be effective from the date of allotment of Director Identification Number (DIN) to him.

First Published: May 19 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

