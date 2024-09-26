Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellect launches eMACH.ai Retail 6DX for Middle Eastern market

Intellect launches eMACH.ai Retail 6DX for Middle Eastern market

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Intellect Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC), the business unit of Intellect Design Arena focusing on Procurement and Retail technologies, announced the launch of the world's most comprehensive AI-driven in-store retail technology, eMACH.ai Retail 6DX, for the Middle East market. The platform is built with a flexible architecture, enabling swift and seamless integration with third-party applications. This adaptability elevates experiences across various retail formats, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, and fashion or lifestyle stores.
eMACH.ai Retail 6DX is built with 23 Events, 13 Microservices, and 55 APIs on Cloud, delivering exceptional performance and maximising returns for retailers. This advanced platform enhances customer experiences with a seamless, intuitive shopping journey driven by over a decade of deep domain expertise, refined through successful partnerships with clients across global markets.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
eMACH.ai Retail 6DX leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence to revolutionise in-store operations. By utilising AI-powered predictive analytics, it empowers retailers to anticipate customer needs, optimise inventory levels, and personalise promotions with pinpoint accuracy. AI-driven insights enable businesses to detect trends in real time, streamline supply chain processes, and make data-driven decisions that enhance customer experiences. These AI capabilities allow retailers to stay competitive, delivering frictionless, personalised shopping journeys that drive loyalty and engagement.
The retail landscape in the Middle East is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by rapid digital adoption, evolving consumer preferences, and a strong push toward omnichannel experiences. As the region emerges as a global hub for innovation, eMACH.ai Retail 6DX is designed to redefine the future of retail, enabling businesses to seamlessly scale, optimise operations, and leverage data-driven insights to create truly immersive and tailored customer experiences.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks at fresh peak, Sensex up 200pts at 85,400, Nifty tests 26,100

Who is Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji,

LIVE news: Former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji granted bail by SC in money laundering case

England vs Australia 4th ODI playing 11

England vs Australia 4th ODI: Playing 11, live timings (IST), streaming

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi's visit to Pune cancelled amid heavy rains; Metro launch put off

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Easy Trip Rebounds: Share gains 7% after hitting 52-wk low in last session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon