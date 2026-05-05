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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Marico appoints director

Board of Marico appoints director

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

At meeting held on 05 May 2026

The board of Marico at its meeting held on 05 May 2026 has approved the appointment of Girish Paranjpe (DIN: 02172725) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years w.e.f. 01 June 2026 to 31 May 2031.

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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