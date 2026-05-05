Board of Marico appoints director

At meeting held on 05 May 2026

The board of Marico at its meeting held on 05 May 2026 has approved the appointment of Girish Paranjpe (DIN: 02172725) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years w.e.f. 01 June 2026 to 31 May 2031.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News