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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / The Address Maker Group partners with ArisUnitern RE solutions

The Address Maker Group partners with ArisUnitern RE solutions

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

For strategic business development and land advisory across MMR and Bengaluru

The Address Maker Group has appointed ArisUnitern RE Solutions (Unitern) (subsidiary of ArisInfra Solutions) as its strategic Business Development and Land Advisory partner to drive the Group's next phase of growth across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Bengaluru.

Under this engagement, Unitern will act as the Address Maker Group's extended arm across both cities, with end-to-end responsibility for the full land transaction lifecycle from opportunity identification and micro-market assessment to due diligence, structuring, negotiation, and execution of definitive agreements.

The mandate spans a comprehensive deal-type universe outright land acquisitions, Joint Development Agreements (JDA) and Joint Ventures (JV), as well as select redevelopment opportunities including housing societies, MHADA, and SRA schemes in Mumbai. Product coverage includes plots, villas, apartments, row houses, and Development Management (DM) deals, sourced both off-market and through brokered channels.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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