Blue Cloud Softech Solutions director resigns
With effect from 04 May 2026Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced that Vankineni Krishna Babu (Din: 02570799) Non Executive - Director, has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 4 May 2026 citing on account of his proposed relocation to abroad and newly assigned roles.
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 1:16 PM IST