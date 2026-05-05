Tuesday, May 05, 2026 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Blue Cloud Softech Solutions director resigns

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions director resigns

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

With effect from 04 May 2026

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions announced that Vankineni Krishna Babu (Din: 02570799) Non Executive - Director, has tendered his resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 4 May 2026 citing on account of his proposed relocation to abroad and newly assigned roles.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Uniphore and LTM announce strategic partnership

Uniphore and LTM announce strategic partnership

Larsen & Toubro bags coal-to-ammonia nitrate project in Odisha

Larsen & Toubro bags coal-to-ammonia nitrate project in Odisha

The Address Maker Group partners with ArisUnitern RE solutions

The Address Maker Group partners with ArisUnitern RE solutions

Infosys completes acquisition of Optimum Healthcare IT

Infosys completes acquisition of Optimum Healthcare IT

Board of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India approves change in CFO

Board of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India approves change in CFO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWest Bengal Election Winner ListStocks to Buy TodayTamil Nadu Electon Winner ListWho is Claire MazumdarGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance