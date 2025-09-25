Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Natco Pharma considers demerger of agro biz

Board of Natco Pharma considers demerger of agro biz

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

At meeting held on 25 September 2025

The board of Natco Pharma at its meeting held on 25 September 2025 has given their in-principle approval to evaluate the demerger of the Agro business of the company into a separate entity.

The management believes that this move shall enable value unlocking of the core business (pharmaceuticals) and enhance long-term growth. Further, it also provides operational flexibility, focused and dedicated management (for respective businesses), different brand positioning for each legal entity.

As a part of the proposed reorganization, the Company may retain a small minority stake in the resulting company. This is to support the company in terms of common services such as R&D, Patents, etc. Support via Transitional Service Agreements (TSAs) at arm's length pricing.

 

Barometers trade with modest cuts; realty shares tumble

Finance Minister launches Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal

Powell's Valuation Concerns and Sector Weakness Drag U.S. Markets Lower

Aussie dollar firms as RBA easing bets cool

BSE SME JD Cables plugs into the market but current fizzles at listing floor

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

