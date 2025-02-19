Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Nava approves buyback of shares up to Rs 360 cr

Board of Nava approves buyback of shares up to Rs 360 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 19 February 2025

The Board of Nava at its meeting held on 19 February 2025 has approved the proposal for buyback of up to 72,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Re 1/- each by the Company, representing up to 2.48 % of the total number of Equity Shares of the Company, at a price of Rs 500 per equity share payable at cash for a total consideration not exceeding Rs. 360 crore.

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

