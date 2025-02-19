Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government approves Rs 1554.99 crore of additional Central assistance under National Disaster Response Fund to five States

Government approves Rs 1554.99 crore of additional Central assistance under National Disaster Response Fund to five States

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The High-Level Committee (HLC), under the Chairmanship of the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, has approved Rs.1554.99 crore of additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five States, affected by flood, flash flood, landslides, cyclonic storm during year 2024. The HLC approved central assistance of Rs.1554.99 crore to five States from NDRF, subject to an adjustment of 50% of the opening balance for the year available in the SDRF. Out of the total amount of Rs.1554.99 crore, Rs 608.08 crore has been approved for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 170.99 crore for Nagaland, Rs 255.24 crore for Odisha, Rs. 231.75 crore for Telangana and Rs. 288.93 crore for Tripura.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India and Qatar sign agreement on Establishment of Bilateral Strategic Partnership

India and Qatar sign agreement on Establishment of Bilateral Strategic Partnership

CONCOR gains on awarding order worth Rs 690-cr to Braithwaite & Co

CONCOR gains on awarding order worth Rs 690-cr to Braithwaite & Co

Rbm Infracon gains on bagging multiple orders worth Rs 11 cr

Rbm Infracon gains on bagging multiple orders worth Rs 11 cr

TTK Prestige gains after board OKs Rs 500-cr capex plan

TTK Prestige gains after board OKs Rs 500-cr capex plan

Netweb Tech spurts after launching Skylus.ai to simplify AI infrastructure

Netweb Tech spurts after launching Skylus.ai to simplify AI infrastructure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentHexaware Technologies IPO listingShivalik bank FD RatesPAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon