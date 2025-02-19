Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd and Netweb Technologies India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 February 2025.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd surged 15.09% to Rs 6023.15 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 23321 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3761 shares in the past one month.

 

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd soared 11.60% to Rs 371.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Minda Corporation Ltd spiked 10.40% to Rs 553. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21874 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19614 shares in the past one month.

Zen Technologies Ltd exploded 10.00% to Rs 1068.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94371 shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd spurt 10.00% to Rs 1474.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46176 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Mahindra Lifespace gains on inking Rs 1,650-cr pact with Livingstone Infra

Nifty scales above 22,950; media shares witness bargain buying

Government approves Rs 1554.99 crore of additional Central assistance under National Disaster Response Fund to five States

India and Qatar sign agreement on Establishment of Bilateral Strategic Partnership

CONCOR gains on awarding order worth Rs 690-cr to Braithwaite & Co

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

