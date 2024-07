At meeting held on 22 July 2024

The Board of Poly Medicure at its meeting held on 22 July 2024 has approved the appointment of Vimal Bhandari (DIN : 0001318) as an Additional- Non Executive, Independent Director of the Company, with effect from 22 July 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholder at the ensuing general meeting of the Company.