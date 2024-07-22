Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

IOB PAT rises 21% YoY to Rs 633 crore in Q1 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) reported 20.93% jump in net profit to Rs 632.81 crore on 21.53% rise in total income to Rs 7,568 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Operating profit stood at Rs 1,675.86 crore in June 2024 quarter, up 24.57% from Rs 1,345.32 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.
Profit before tax climbed 45.45% year on year (YoY) to Rs 737.99 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Net interest income rose 5.08% to Rs 2,441 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 2,323 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net interest margin (NIM) reduced to 3.06% in Q1 FY25 as compared to 3.21% registered in the same period a year ago.
On asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined 51.22% to Rs 6,649 crore as on 30 June 2024 as against Rs 13,629 crore as on 30 June 2023.
The ratio of gross NPAs reduced to 2.89% as on 30 June 2024 as compared to 7.13% as on 30 June 2023. The ratio of net NPAs reduced to 0.51% as on 30 June 2024 from 1.44% as on 30 June 2023.
Provision coverage ratio improved to 96.96% as on 30 June 2024 as against 94.03% as on 30 June 2023.

More From This Section

Alok Inds net loss narrows to Rs 207 cr in Q1

Oil India signs contract for hiring of Blackford Dolphin

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Cyient DLM consolidated net profit rises 97.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Nifty ends below 24,550; Sensex drops 102 pts; VIX jumps 4%

Total deposits stood at Rs 2,98,681 crore (up 12.97% YoY) while advances came in at Rs 2,30,092 crore (up 20.30% YoY) as on 30 June 2024.
Total CASA rose 7.93% to Rs 1,25,947 crore as on 30 June 2024 as compared with Rs 1,16,694 crore as on 30 June 2023. CASA ratio reduced to 42.17% as on 30 June 2024 from 44.14% reported in the same period a year ago.
CRAR improved to 17.82% as on 30 June 2024 as against 16.56% as on 30 June 2023.
Indian Overseas Bank is engaged in the business of banking & financial services.
The scrip rose 0.48% to currently trade at Rs 64.72 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

DGCA sets up internal working groups to develop regulatory norms for eVTOLs

Govt taking steps to cut pending cases under companies law: FM Sitharaman

Tourism sector witnessed revival, foreign arrivals went up: Eco Survey

LIVE: JD(U) demanded spl status for Bihar; YSRCP for Andhra: Jairam Ramesh tweets on all party-meet

Budget 2024 Live Updates: India needs to create 8 million jobs per annum, says CEA Nageswaran

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEconomic Survey 2024 LiveBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon