Board of PTC India Financial Services appoints Chairman

Board of PTC India Financial Services appoints Chairman

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 11 March 2025

The Board of PTC India Financial Services at its meeting held on 11 March 2025 has approved the following:

Appointment of Dr. Manoj Kumar Jhawar (DIN: 07306454) as an Additional Director (Nominee Director from PTC India, the holding company) of the Company w.e.f. 11 March 2025 based on recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and pursuant to consent granted by the Reserve Bank of India.

Appointment of Dr. Manoj Kumar Jhawar (DIN: 07306454) as Non-Executive Chairman of the Company w.e.f. 11 March 2025.

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

