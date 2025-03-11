Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd up for third consecutive session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd up for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 632.5, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.52% jump in NIFTY and a 10.77% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 632.5, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 22451.3. The Sensex is at 74000.86, down 0.15%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 0.53% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23056.85, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 632.8, up 1.04% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 1.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.52% jump in NIFTY and a 10.77% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 77.48 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nestle India Ltd soars 0.34%, gains for fifth straight session

Nestle India Ltd soars 0.34%, gains for fifth straight session

Z-Tech (India) hits the roof on bagging order worth Rs 20 cr

Z-Tech (India) hits the roof on bagging order worth Rs 20 cr

E2E networks launches sovereign cloud platform for secure, scalable cloud solutions

E2E networks launches sovereign cloud platform for secure, scalable cloud solutions

Sterling and Wilson Renewable appoints Ajit Pratap Singh as CFO

Sterling and Wilson Renewable appoints Ajit Pratap Singh as CFO

AK Capital Services rises on reappointing A. K. Mittal as MD

AK Capital Services rises on reappointing A. K. Mittal as MD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayNifty IT Index TodaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayXiaomi 15 Series Launch in India TodayTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon