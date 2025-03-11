Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajya Sabha adjourned amid opposition uproar

Rajya Sabha adjourned amid opposition uproar

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned until noon after opposition parties protested against the proposed delimitation exercise, claiming it disadvantaged southern states. They also raised concerns over alleged lapses by the Election Commission in issuing multiple duplicate voter ID cards.

Deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh rejected adjournment notices, triggering slogans from DMK, Congress, TMC, and AAP. As MPs stormed into the Well, some wearing black shirts in protest, he urged order but was forced to adjourn the House until noon.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's vegetable oil import falls 7% on year in February 2025

India's vegetable oil import falls 7% on year in February 2025

Vascon Engineers falls for third day; down over 48% in last six months

Vascon Engineers falls for third day; down over 48% in last six months

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd up for third consecutive session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd up for third consecutive session

Nestle India Ltd soars 0.34%, gains for fifth straight session

Nestle India Ltd soars 0.34%, gains for fifth straight session

Z-Tech (India) hits the roof on bagging order worth Rs 20 cr

Z-Tech (India) hits the roof on bagging order worth Rs 20 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayNifty IT Index TodaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayXiaomi 15 Series Launch in India TodayTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon