Rajya Sabha adjourned amid opposition uproar

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned until noon after opposition parties protested against the proposed delimitation exercise, claiming it disadvantaged southern states. They also raised concerns over alleged lapses by the Election Commission in issuing multiple duplicate voter ID cards.
Deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh rejected adjournment notices, triggering slogans from DMK, Congress, TMC, and AAP. As MPs stormed into the Well, some wearing black shirts in protest, he urged order but was forced to adjourn the House until noon.
