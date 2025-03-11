Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vascon Engineers falls for third day; down over 48% in last six months

Vascon Engineers falls for third day; down over 48% in last six months

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Vascon Engineers slipped 1.40% to Rs 33.92, extending losses for third day in a row.

The stock has fallen 5.78% in three sessions, from its recent closing high of Rs 36 recorded on 06 March 2025.

In the last six months, the scrip has corrected by 48.43% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and the S&P BSE SmallCap Index have lost 9.20% and 21.29%, respectively.

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 29.819. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition.

On the daily chart, the scrip is trading below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages placed at 45.34, 50.10 and 59.87, respectively.

 

On Monday (March 10), Vascon Engineers announced its entry into the Mumbai market with the launch of Vascon Orchids, a luxury residential project through a redevelopment initiative on Linking Road in Santacruz West.

Also Read

Equity Mutual Fund

Axis MF launches Nifty500 Value 50 ETF NFO, focusing on value stocks

hacking, data, privacy, cyber security

Cyber fraud cases in India surged 4-fold in FY24, causing $20 mn in losses

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty near 22,450; IndusInd tanks 25%; IT shares weak

Sanjay Singh, WFI

LIVE news: Sports ministry revokes WFI suspension, restores federation's status as NSF

Donald Trump interview, Elon Musk interview, Trump Musk conversation

Trump's u-turn on EVs: Promises to buy Tesla amid falling stocks, protests

The project has a total expected gross development value (GDV) of Rs 300 crore of its sell units.

Vascon Engineers (VEL) is engaged in the EPC, real estate construction and development business. The real estate business of VEL comprises construction of residential and office complexes along with information technology parks, industrial units, shopping malls, multiplexes, educational institutions and hotels. Under the EPC segment, VEL has executed construction contracts. It primarily caters to government departments and authorities.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 75.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 42.73% to Rs 294.79 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd up for third consecutive session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd up for third consecutive session

Nestle India Ltd soars 0.34%, gains for fifth straight session

Nestle India Ltd soars 0.34%, gains for fifth straight session

Z-Tech (India) hits the roof on bagging order worth Rs 20 cr

Z-Tech (India) hits the roof on bagging order worth Rs 20 cr

E2E networks launches sovereign cloud platform for secure, scalable cloud solutions

E2E networks launches sovereign cloud platform for secure, scalable cloud solutions

Sterling and Wilson Renewable appoints Ajit Pratap Singh as CFO

Sterling and Wilson Renewable appoints Ajit Pratap Singh as CFO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayNifty IT Index TodaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayXiaomi 15 Series Launch in India TodayTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon