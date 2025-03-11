Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nestle India Ltd soars 0.34%, gains for fifth straight session

Nestle India Ltd soars 0.34%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2256.1, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.9% in last one year as compared to a 0.57% jump in NIFTY and a 2.89% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Nestle India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2256.1, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 22463.9. The Sensex is at 73977.58, down 0.19%. Nestle India Ltd has gained around 2.84% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 52006.4, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2259, up 0.1% on the day. Nestle India Ltd is down 12.9% in last one year as compared to a 0.57% jump in NIFTY and a 2.89% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 69.08 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

