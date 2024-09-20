Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Metal index increasing 449.53 points or 1.43% at 31851.44 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, JSW Steel Ltd (up 3.2%), NMDC Ltd (up 2.16%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.97%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.65%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.54%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.26%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.99%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.95%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.75%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.71%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 339.29 or 0.6% at 56651.95.