Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks rise

Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Metal index increasing 449.53 points or 1.43% at 31851.44 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Metal index, JSW Steel Ltd (up 3.2%), NMDC Ltd (up 2.16%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.97%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.65%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.54%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.26%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.99%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.95%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.75%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.71%).
At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 339.29 or 0.6% at 56651.95.
 
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 33.88 points or 0.2% at 16828.25.
The Nifty 50 index was up 44 points or 0.17% at 25459.8.
The BSE Sensex index was up 79.01 points or 0.09% at 83263.81.

IIFL Finance spurts after RBI lifts curbs on gold loan biz

Market opens on a firm note; Nifty tops 25,500 level

JSW Steel Ltd Surges 3.02%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.51%

Reliance Infra to raise Rs 6,014 crore via QIP, preferential issue

Dev Information Technology wins order from RajCOMP Info Services

On BSE,2056 shares were trading in green, 1062 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.
First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

