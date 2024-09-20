Business Standard
Basic materials stocks rise

Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Commodities index increasing 47.74 points or 0.62% at 7701.84 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Dhanuka Agritech Ltd (up 4.54%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 3.2%),Nikhil Adhesives Ltd (up 2.89%),Everest Industries Ltd (up 2.71%),Rallis India Ltd (up 2.54%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were PCBL Ltd (up 2.4%), Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd (up 2.38%), Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd (up 2.26%), Bhageria Industries Ltd (up 2.26%), and J K Cements Ltd (up 2.24%).
On the other hand, Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd (down 7.21%), S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (down 1.91%), and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 1.83%) turned lower.
 
At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 339.29 or 0.6% at 56651.95.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 33.88 points or 0.2% at 16828.25.
The Nifty 50 index was up 44 points or 0.17% at 25459.8.

The BSE Sensex index was up 79.01 points or 0.09% at 83263.81.
On BSE,2056 shares were trading in green, 1062 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.
First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

