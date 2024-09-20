Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Realty index rising 114.91 points or 1.38% at 8462.93 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 3.35%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 2.97%),DLF Ltd (up 1.48%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.08%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.78%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.46%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.05%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.04%).
On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.09%), moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 339.29 or 0.6% at 56651.95.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 33.88 points or 0.2% at 16828.25.
The Nifty 50 index was up 44 points or 0.17% at 25459.8.
The BSE Sensex index was up 79.01 points or 0.09% at 83263.81.
On BSE,2056 shares were trading in green, 1062 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.
