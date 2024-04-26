At meeting held on 25 April 2024

Accordingly, the Company has entered into the Share Purchase Agreement. Additionally, 19.12% (approx.) stake in Arjas Steel will be acquired by BAG Holdings Private Limited (an entity owned by Bahirji A. Ghorpade, one of the promoters of the company.

The Board of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores at its meeting held on 25 April 2024 has approved strategic business acquisition through purchase of 80% equity share capital of Arjas Steel (ASPL), by entering into a Share Purchase Agreement.